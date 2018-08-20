Global Automated Border Control Solution Market Research by Regions/Countries

This report focuses on the global Automated Border Control Solution Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Border Control Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Automated Border Control Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

• Vision-Box

• Sita

• Secunet Security Networks

• OT-Morpho

• Gemalto

• NEC Corporation

• Indra Sistemas

• Accenture

• Gunnebo

• Cross Match Technologies

• Arjo Systems

• IER SAS

• Cognitec Systems

• Securiport

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• ABC E-gate

• ABC Kiosk

Market segment by Application, split into

• Airport

• Land port

• Seaport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Automated Border Control Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Automated Border Control Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Border Control Solution are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

