Germany over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is on rise owing to well established healthcare structure

The Germany over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market has been expected at USD 7.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.53 billion by using 2023, at a CAGR of 2.15% all through the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are used to treat situations that do not require direct consultation of a medical doctor. OTC drugs are safe and well tolerated. Those provide low-cost treatment and additionally assist to lower the workload of physicians. The most normally marketing OTC drugs in Germany include Acetaminophen, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, Voltaren Gel, and Dorithricin, among others.

Rising import of OTC drugs is fuelling the growth of the market

Factors affecting market growth:

• Increasing number of chemists & pharma dispensaries (+)

• Growing trend among individuals to select OTC drugs (+)

• Escalating health care costs (+)

• Quick availability (+)

• Rising import of OTC drugs (+)

• Strict rules and regulations (-)

• Availability of other therapies such as homeopathy (-)

Pharmacies/Drug shops segment holds the biggest market share

Market Segmentation

The Global over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

• Analgesics

• Cough, Cold and Flu Products

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Dermatological Products

• Gastrointestinal Products

• Ophthalmic Products

• Sleep Aid Products

• Weight Loss/Diet Products

• Others

By Formulation Type

• Tablets

• Liquids

• Ointments

• Sprays

Distribution Channels

• Pharmacies

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Others (Online Drug Stores)

Among all the segments, Pharmacies/Drug shops segment instructions the biggest market share in Germany over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market, by distribution channel in 2016.

Key players:

The major share holders of the market include Bayer AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Almirall S.A. (Spain), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), PharmaFGP GmbH (Germany), OTC-Pharma Vertrich Gmbh (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer AG (Switzerland), and Sanofi S.A. (France).

