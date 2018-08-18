Wedding Asia Showcased Couture and Jewellery Trends for the upcoming Wedding Season

Ludhiana, 18 Aug 2018: Marriage is once in a lifetime experience and it is every bride’s coveted dream of looking like a princess on her wedding day but choosing a perfect bridal outfit is also a very tricky task. To help brides-to-be in finalising wedding couture and jewellery, Wedding Asia, in association with The Times of India, came out with a spectacular wedding exhibition preview, to showcase the couture and jewellery trends for the upcoming wedding season at Radisson Blu, Ludhiana, on August 16. The exhibition is currently underway till August 19 at Park Plaza, Ludhiana.

The well-crafted and iconic latest bridal collections were showcased during this glamorous event. Unique yet flattering, eclectic, colourful and flamboyant display of wedding costumes and trends swept everyone’s feet off the floor. Mesmerizing range of lehengas and Indian bridal clothing was the highlight of the show. The heritage jewellery collection was also showcased during this glittering event.

The one-of-its-kind event showcased the collections of ace designers’ outfits and jewelers’ jewellery collection including Diamond Constellation. Exclusive gold and diamond jewellery collections were also showcased during the event by several jewellery houses.

The show Management and Models Management was done by Mr. Jeet Brar, a well-known name in the fashion industry in India who started his modeling career in 1990. 16 models from Mumbai and Delhi including 4 international models rocked the Ramp.

“Wedding Asia is a very old & known property that happens in multiple cities and I am glad to be part of it. It wasn’t possible to make this show a successful event without my crew & models. My special thanks to Mr. Maninder Sethi, founder, and Anupreet Sethi, co-founder, of Wedding Asia, for their faith & valuable support”, said Jeet Brar.

“Wedding Asia’s glamour night was rocking, thrilling and exhilarating. This event was a dream comes true for every bride and all visitors thoroughly enjoyed the evening. We extend our gratitude to all visitors and each and every person off and on the stage,” said Anupreet Sethi, cofounder, Wedding Asia.

Cricketer Bhupinder Singh was also present on this occasion. Makeup and Hair styling was done by Cleopatra’s Richa Aggarwal and her team.