Elizabeth Williams Encourages Families to Have Fun Outside

San Antonio, TX, USA, August 17, 2018 — People are spending more time than ever before inside, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average person in the United States spends only 7% of their lifetime outside.

Health equity advocate and entrepreneur Elizabeth Williams is working to help parents and children alike reconnect with a love of the outdoors.

“We are currently experiencing challenges that are specific to the age of technology,” Williams explains. “Rather than playing video games, surfing the web or texting, I want to encourage families to get outside with their kids to play, explore, and go on adventures.”

A sense of fun is integral to Williams’ work, and with the inspiration of the adventures that she undertakes with her own young son, she decided to share their story with the world to encourage others to get outside to play and become healthier.

“My son is excited about everything. Whenever we go outside, all that we do is an adventure for him. In his view of the world, most experiences are new. The world to him is shiny and big and he wants to explore and learn all about it,” Williams explains.

It is this sense of adventure that she instills in her debut children’s book, “The Adventures of Joyful John: John Rides His Bike.”

Of the book, Williams comments, “This book is a tool to help children and adults alike get excited to go outside and play and explore. It is a reminder for parents about the fun, health-promoting activities that we can do with our children: walking, biking, playing basketball, etc.”

This message is especially important for underserved communities, who often face increased barriers to playing outside. “Some children of color live in areas that are park deserts or the spaces they do have are not safe,” Williams comments. “One of my goals with ‘The Adventures of Joyful John’ book series is to address these types of challenges and find solutions through working with organizations committed to creating healthier spaces and communities.”

Publisher, Lisa M. Umina, adds, “Williams is tackling an important problem by approaching it with positivity. This book not only imparts an important lesson to children, but it will bring a smile to readers of every age.”

For more information about Elizabeth Williams visit www.ElizabethEWilliams.com. “The Adventures of Joyful John: John Rides His Bike” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in paperback for $13.95 and as an e-book for $9.99.

