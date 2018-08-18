Current analysis: 40% of American adults and nearly 20% of adolescents are obese

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that almost 40 percent of American adults and nearly 20 percent of adolescents are obese — the highest rates ever recorded for the U.S.

As per the World Obesity Federation suggest that if current trends continue, 2.7 billion adults worldwide will be overweight by 2025. This is an increase from 2.0billion in 2014. Furthermore, current trends suggest 177 million adults will be severely obese by 2025 and in need of treatment.

Global estimates: Percentage of adults above healthy weights are

2010 2014 2025

Overweight (including obese) 36 39 46

Obese (including severely obese) 11 13 17

Severely obese 1.4 1.9 3.0

Obesity is defined as having a body-mass index of more than 30. World Health Organization report that childhood obesity is rising around the world, cumulative more than ten times over the past four decades. Overweight and obese children have a higher risk to stay obese and childhood obesity is related to a sophisticated chance of early death in adulthood. Overall, 70.7 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese, meaning that an unhealthy weight has become the norm, with normal weight Americans a BMI of less than 25 now in the marginal.

Considering the above analysis we have planned to set up a stage conducting international obesity summit and expo to discuss and elaborate case studies upon obesity awareness. The Obesity conference interrelates with members across the globe focused on learning about obesity reduction and its treatments. This is the sole best opportunity to reach the major participants. Sharing the knowledge and demonstrations, information and B2B meetings with industrialists and potential clients to make a splash with innovative products live and brand recognition at this event. World prominent speakers, the most recent techniques, and the cutting-edge updates in obesity reduction are hallmarks of this conference.

Let us join the upcoming ‘3rd International Obesity Summit and Expo’ to be held during November 05-06, 2018 in Philadelphia, USA which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.

We are Delighted to welcome all the interested and enthusiastic participants across the globe to its prestigious CPD Accredited 3rd International Obesity Summit and Expo which is going to be held during November 05-06, 2018 at Philadelphia, USA highlighting the theme “Alleviating Obesity: Vanishing the Weight of Life”. Obesity Summit 2018 is a two day conference concentrating on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions emphasized on obesity reduction and new trends on obesity treatments, keynote lectures from Senior Scientists and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature well-known and thought provoking speakers to interactive discussion sessions.

Theme: Alleviating Obesity: Vanishing the Weight of Life

Website URL: http://obesitycongress.alliedacademies.com/