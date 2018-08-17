Packaging Printing Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Packaging Printing Market Information Report by Printing Technology (Flexography, Gravure, and Digital), by Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, and others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Packaging is the technology which is used for protecting the products from storage and distribution purpose. Package printing is a type of label which is a written, electronic and graphical representation on the package. There is huge demand for the global packaging printing market due to rise in manufacturing activities. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%, and is expected to cross USD 180 Billion by 2022

On the basis of printing technology, the digital printing technology is expected to grow highest between the forecast periods because it is highly preferred for packaging printing. On the basis of application, food & beverage segment is expected to augment the demand for such printing during the forecast period. This is because of growing demand from the packaged and branded products. Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the packaging printing market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global packaging printing market are AR Packaging Group AB, Amcor Limited, Belmont Packaging, Canon, Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, Duncan Printing Group, Dunmore, E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company, Eastman Kodak Co., Edelmann Packaging México S.A. De C.V., Xeikon N.V., and Xerox Corporation.

Global Packaging Printing Market – Segmentation

Global Packaging Printing Market is segmented in to three key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as flexography, Gravure, and Digital. flexography dominates the technology segment of the market. This technology has the ability to print images that are superior in quality and to withstand various climatic conditions. Digital printing technology is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. This technology is it is highly preferred for packaging printing in personal care & cosmetics products, due to aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point-of-sale (POS).

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, and others. Food and beverages are the major applications of the market. Demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go foods and drinks continues to grow. With increase in the consumption of processed food will increase the demand of the market. Personal Care is also is also the major application of the market.

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Packaging Printing Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global packaging printing market and expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. High growth in the retail sector, favorable economic conditions in the region, significant growth of the flexible packaging market, and advancement in the food packaging industry are the factors driving the growth of the market in the region. High growth in In Asia Pacific region, China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are major markets for Packaging Printing. China accounted for the largest share in Asia pacific region mainly due to strong economic growth.

Europe dominates the global Packaging Printing market. The U.K., Germany and France dominate the Packaging Printing market in Europe. Growing demand for consumer goods and packaged foods is expected to spur market growth.

