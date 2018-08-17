North America Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis 2023

North America Ultrasound devices market has been estimated at USD 1.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.Ultrasound imaging uses sound waves to produce pictures of the inside of the body. It is used to help diagnose the causes of pain, swelling and infection in the body’s internal organs and to examine a baby in pregnant women and the brain and hips in infants. It’s also used to help guide biopsies, diagnose heart conditions, and assess damage after a heart attack.

Ultrasound imaging produces real-time images and movements of internal organs. It also captures blood flow in the body. This imaging technique is used to scan pregnant women by transmitting sound waves and reflected sound waves are transmitted into a display screen in which the movement of fetus is observed. Ultrasound devices have its application in sonography as well.

In North America, the introduction of technically advanced products with user-friendly and compact designs that offer easy portability is the prime factor resulting in the rapid adoption of handheld devices. Moreover, the shifting trend towards home healthcare and remote patient monitoring to reduce hospitalization cost is augmenting the demand for handheld ultrasound devices. The factors restraining the growth f the market include the stringent regulations for the approval of ultrasound device.

North America Ultrasound Devices Market: Segmentation

By Technology

● Diagnostic ultrasound

o 2D ultrasound

o 3D & 4D ultrasound

o Doppler ultrasound

● Therapeutic ultrasound

o High-intensity focused ultrasound

o Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

By Device display

• Color Ultrasound Devices

• Black and White Ultrasound Devices

By Portability

• Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

• Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By Application

• Radiology/General Imaging

• Cardiology

• Obstetrics/Gynecology

• Vascular

• Urology

• Other Applications

Ultrasound medical devices use high frequency sound waves to capture images or movements of internal organs. A probe diffuses sound waves which reflect back from whichever organ it is transmitted on and displays the image on the display screen. The trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America ultrasound market in 2015; whereas, the compact/handheld ultrasound devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cardiology application is expected to be the fastest growing segment during forecast period owing to rising incidence of cardiac diseases across the globe.

Geographically, North America market for Ultrasound devices is segmented into U.S.A and Canada. U.S.A holds the largest share. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and escalating adoption of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring are the prime factors pushing the growth of the market in North America. The high adoption rate of advanced technology in the region is augmenting the demand for miniaturized user-friendly devices.

General Electric Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), and Analogic Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players in the North America ultrasound market.

