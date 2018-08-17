Gong Cha Bubble Tea Shop Grand Opening at Columbia University in New York City!

August 18, 2018

New York, New York – Perhaps, you’ve been hearing about Gong Cha USA Franchise having another Bubble Tea shop opening their doors to New York City. Well, as a matter of fact they are! We can now confirm and officially announce for certain that Gong Cha USA Franchise will indeed be having their latest grand opening in New York City near Columbia University! Students and other people, who love Gong Cha Bubble Tea are simply over the moon about this event!

It’s official! Gong Cha’s grand opening near Columbia University will be taking place from August 3, 2018 through August 5, 2018. All of you, who love Gong Cha Bubble Tea will have yet another location to go to for the best Bubble Tea in New York City, which is absolutely incredible to say the least. Columbia University students will finally have a location, that’s not only convenient for them, but that also, won’t keep them away from their studies for too long.

Although, we seriously doubt that any encouragement or motivation is a necessity – we urge you all in the surrounding areas to go and check out Gong Cha’s Bubble Tea grand opening at Columbia University. There are going to be great deals on selected Bubble Tea beverages, where you can buy 1 Bubble Tea and get the 2nd Bubble Tea beverage absolutely free! So,be sure to bring your sidekick along…

In addition, as with all Gong Cha grand openings, you can expect it to be three days of festivities, very much like a holiday. Gong Cha Bubble Tea brings bundles of joy to all those, who love to enjoy a tasty, refreshing and healthy Bubble tea beverage with friends and other loved ones.

Best of all, if you haven’t tried Gong Cha’s new, Summer, Strawberry Series, then certainly New York City’s – Columbia University, Gong Cha Bubble Tea Shop grand opening will be the perfect opportunity to try Gong Cha’s new Strawberry Series.

Gong Cha’s new Strawberry Series includes a variety of delicious, Bubble Tea beverages to pick from, which include the following:

● Strawberry Green Tea

● Strawberry Yogurt

● Strawberry Milk Tea with Pearls

● Strawberry Milk Foam Green Tea

All of these, truly look absolutely mouth watering!

About Gong Cha

Gong Cha was initially founded in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Gong Cha means “Tribute tea for the emperor.” Gong Cha is a successful Bubble Tea Franchise. Gong Cha has tea shops locations all around the world and many locations in the USA, which include New York, New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts.

Gong Cha believes and takes pride in serving quality Bubble Tea. Their teas are blended with an array of fruits, toppings and some very creative and delicious mixes.

They take pride in offering their customers freshly brewed teas and toppings at all times. Teas and Tapioca Pearls are refreshed every four hours to ensure that all customers have a fresh Bubble Tea beverage.

Contact

To learn more about Gong Cha’s Latest Grand Opening in New York City, please contact:

Office: 626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com