Artificial Cornea Implant Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2026

Artificial cornea implant is a surgery to eliminate all or part of a damaged cornea and replace it with healthy donor tissue. But, currently there shortage of cornea donor worldwide and eye and tissue banking is also not carrying in many countries. Meanwhile there is always possibility that human eye will reject the transplantation which can cause infection or lack of vision. Cornea Implant is usually performed under certain condition such as keratoconus, degenerative condition or other. The artificial cornea tissue can be made up of polymer plastic such as silica material. Artificial cornea implant are of two type, i.e. synthetic cornea implant and biosynthetic cornea implant. Generally, biosynthetic cornea implantation include immunosuppression and preventive measure should be taken for six month to one year. Whereas, synthetic cornea implant do not include immunosuppression and preventive measure should be taken for seven weeks.

Around 10 million people in world suffering from corneal blindness. Therefore, rising incidences of corneal blindness is the primary factor driving the growth of artificial cornea implant. Moreover, lack of availability of human cornea donor also responsible for the robust growth of this market. Additionally increasing incidences of trauma cases lead to high chances of eye injury which will also propel the growth of this market. The possibility of nerve regeneration after cornea transplant by human donor cornea is low while biosynthetic cornea implant have high possibility of nerve regeneration after implantation. The rejection of artificial cornea made up of alloplastic material by human eye will be the major factor that can restrain the global market of artificial cornea implant. Artificial cornea implant is the costly surgery, therefore the adoption for this surgery is quite low in developing countries which will also deter the growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, low availability of human cornea donor and high risk in the grafting artificial cornea implant have made their huge impact the global market.

The global market of artificial cornea implant is classified on the basis of implant type, indication and end user.

Based on type of implant global market of artificial cornea implant is segmented into the following

Synthetic Implant

Biosynthetic Implant

Based on disease indication global market of artificial cornea implant is segmented into the following

Bullous keratopathy

Keratoconus

Keratitis

Corneal stromal dystrophies

Others

Based on end user global market of artificial cornea implant is segmented into the following

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The artificial cornea implant market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of corneal infection. There is increase in visual disability due to cloudy cornea for working people which has increased demand of cornea implant in global market. Biosynthetic cornea implant is preferred over synthetic cornea implant by most of the ambulatory surgical centers. Therefore, biosynthetic cornea implant is expected to gain maximum market share by implant type for global artificial corneal implant market. Synthetic cornea implant have used only for severely injured connective tissue. Due to this synthetic implant has less market demand over biosynthetic demand. The crafting of biosynthetic cornea require manual work and it also costly method. It is expected that biosynthetic cornea implant would have huge market demand in near future.

On the basis of geography, artificial corneal implant market is classified in six key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the revenue share by region which is the followed by Europe though more than 90% of biosynthetic cornea implant performed in Europe and United States. During a survey in 2016 it is clarified that 64% of people in U.K. have rejected to donate their cornea for transplantation which has expand the growth cornea implant market globally. Asia Pacific region India and China are low cost market for cornea implant, therefore it is the best place for people who are planning medical tourism. There is dramatic increase in cornea implant market in Middle East Africa Latin America owing to less adoption artificial cornea implant in this region.

Some of the major key player for Artificial Cornea Implant market globally are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Another prominent player in the macular edema markets are Aciont Inc., ActiveSite, Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc.,Boehringer , Ingelheim GmbH.