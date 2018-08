12th European Biosimilars Congress 2019 Organizing Committee invites you to attend the largest assemblage of biologics and biosimilars researchers from around the globe during April 15-16, 2019 at Berlin, Germany.

European Biosimilars Congress is a global annual event. This Biosimilars Congress 2019 brings together scientists, researchers, business development managers, CEOs, directors, IP Attorneys, Regulatory Officials and CROs from around the world. The passage of Biosimilars through a decade at Asia finds much requirement for discussion also focusing the Current Challenges in Developing Biosimilars.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

• Current Challenges in Developing Biosimilars

• Analytical Strategies for Biosimilars

• Intellectual Property Rights

• Biological Medicine

• Emerging Biosimilars in Therapeutics

• Innovative Clinical Approach in Biosimilars

• Regulatory Updates on Biosimilars

• Biosimilars Development in Markets

• Biosimilars Approval to Biogenerics in Clinical Practice

• Biopharmaceutical Informatics

• Consequences of Brexit on Biosimilars

• BCS and IVIVC Based Biowaivers

• Biosimilars Market and Cost Analysis

• Challenges in Biosimilars Pharmacovigilance

• Legal Issues and BPCI Act

• Formulation Strategies for Follow-on Biologics

• Current Agency Expectations for Approval for Biosimilars

• Biosimilars Research Pipeline

• Globalization of Biosimilars

• Drug Delivery and Development

• Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars

• USFDA Approved Biosimilars

Happily invite attendees from Chief Executives, Directors, Vice Presidents, Department Heads, Leaders and Managers specialising in:

Biologics/Biotechnology/ Biogenerics, Legal Affairs, Pricing and Reimbursement, Regulatory Compliance, Preclinical and Clinical Development, Quality Affairs/ Quality Control, Biopharmaceuticals, Intellectual property, Clinical Immunology, R&D, New Product Development and Pharmacovigilance

From Industries Including:

Clinical Immunology, Immunology, Drug Safety, Preclinical Development, Therapeutic Areas, Business Development, Vaccines Development, Scientific Affairs, Validation, Analytical Characterization, Antibody Discovery, Oncology, Infection and Immunity, Risk Management, Clinical Program, Personalized Medicine, Portfolio Planning, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Global Strategy and Antibody Engineering

