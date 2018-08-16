Knight Frank India appoints Arvind Nandan as Executive Director – Research

Pune, August 16, 2018: Knight Frank India, one of the leading International Property Consultants, has inducted an industry veteran to fortify its leadership team. Arvind Nandan has joined Knight Frank India as Executive Director – Research and will be looking to further bolster Knight Frank’s thought leadership research in India. Dr. Samantak Das, who led the Research function for over a decade, has decided to pursue interests outside Knight Frank India.

Arvind brings with him over two decades of Leadership and Management expertise in the areas of Research, Strategy, Analysis, Consulting, Valuations, Investment due-diligence and Development Analysis. Prior to joining Knight Frank India, Arvind was Head – Property Consulting (Sobha LLC, Dubai). Before this, he has held leadership roles with Colliers International, Liases Foras, Housing.Com, Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Lang LaSalle to name a few.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India says, ‘’The industry has been served well over the past two decades by deep-dive analytics by Knight Frank. We strongly feel future of realty research will henceforth hinge on evolutionary models of insightful projections, far-reaching policy-inputs and intense focus on decision-making conundrums of market-participants.

Arvind’s coming on board with us brings together his wealth of business function experience in realty as also his passion and understanding of research.”

Arvind Nandan adds, “The start of this new innings is as much about an opportunity to further Knight Frank India’s well established Research, as it is about breathing life into a host of innovative ideas.

I see it as a momentous occasion to look deeper and churn out focused research, which serves all participants in the realty market. Two decades after the dot-com romance, and arguably, the first structural transformation of Indian real estate industry, time seems to have arrived for the next wave of creating a boost through knowledge.”