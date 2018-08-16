Global South Africa 3D printing Market is projected to reach valuation in USD million by 2024

The South Africa 3D printing market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. 3D Printing market is growing at an exponential rate in South Africa owing to increasing investment in additive manufacturing of titanium in the region, technological advancement and Moreover, rising use of 3D printing technology by small and medium scale industry boost the 3d Printing market in South Africa. However, Factors such as lack of government support, Higher prices of software required for 3D printing will hinder the growth of the market during the projected period. One of the major trends which will influenced the South Africa 3D printing market during the forecast period is the application of 3D printing technology in the medical field which covers Nano medicines and pharmaceuticals.

Report Analysis

The report analysis the3D Printing market in South Africa by use into commercial and personal. The commercial sector dominates the 3D printing market in South Africa owing to the wide range of application in wide range of application in education, consumer products, food & culinary, and printed electronics verticals. Furthermore, rising demand form small and medium scale industries and Increasing awareness about the benefits of using 3D printing over conventional methods of manufacturing is propelling the market growth.

South Africa 3D Printing Market Based On Technology

The South Africa 3D Printing Market is categorized into PolyJet, Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Other. The fused deposition modelling segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its rising demand across various 3D printing processes and advantages offered including ease of use and cost efficiency as compared to other technologies.

South Africa 3D Printing Market by Application

By application the report is segmented into Prototyping, Tooling and Functional part manufacturing. Among the considered segments prototyping segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue and account for highest share in the market followed by functional part manufacturers and tooling.

South Africa 3D Printing Market Based On End User

South Africa 3D printing market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace and defence, Healthcare, Architecture and Construction, Consumer Products, Education, Engineering, Energy, Printed Electronics, Jewellery, Food and Culinary and Others. The jewellery manufacturing industry was the first sector to wholly adopt 3D printing into their workflow followed by healthcare and other sectors. Moreover, consumer products manufacturing industry has been the highest revenue generating segment and is expected to be the highest generating segment during forecasted period owing to the characteristics such as minimum errors, high degree of accuracy and efficient use of raw materials.

The Key Participants Of 3D Printing Market In South Africa:

Some of the key participants of 3D printing market in South Africa are 3D systems corporation, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Voxeljet AG, XYZ printing, Höganäs AB, Nano Dimension, Markforged, Inc, etc.

Most of the prominent companies are aiming at capturing the considerable market share through new product development and research and development. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions are the strategies followed by key players to reinforce their position in the market.

