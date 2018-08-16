Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share, Key Companies | Industry Report, 2018-2024

The global nuclear medicine market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing number of new cancer and cardiovascular cases, since nuclear medicines are used as a diagnostic tool for these diseases. Continuing research and studies demonstrating positive results is widening the scope of radioisotope applications for the diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases, respiratory diseases, thyroid-related diseases, and conditions of the digestive tract.

The market is further boosted by development in the production of radiotracers and potential radioisotopes in the pipeline. However, the global nuclear medicine market is hampered by short half-lives of radiopharmaceuticals, severe regulatory guidelines, and unavailability of reimbursement policies. Various side effects caused by radiation exposure are also creating an aversion among patients for radiopharmaceuticals. Some of the most prevalent side effects include fatigue, skin irritation, nausea, vomiting, and infertility among males.

Nuclear medicine or Radiopharmaceuticals is a division of medical imaging, which uses small quantities of radioactive material to analyse and determine severity of diseases, including cancers types, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine, neurological disorders and other abnormalities within the body. As nuclear medicine procedures can identify molecular activity inside the body, they offer potential to identify disease at initial stages, as well as a patient’s instant response to therapeutic interventions. Nuclear medicine imaging procedures are non-invasive and, except for intravenous injections, are generally painless medical tests that help doctors to diagnose and assess medical conditions. These imaging scans use radioactive materials called as radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers.

The Report Analysis The Nuclear Medicine Market Based On Type:

The report analysis the nuclear medicine market based on type, procedure, application and geography. Based on type, the global nuclear medicines market is segmented into diagnostic nuclear medicine and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The diagnostic nuclear medicine is further segmented into SPECT radiopharmaceuticals (including TC-99, TL-201, GA-67, I-123 and others) and PET radiopharmaceuticals (including F-18, RB-82, and others). Moreover, the therapeutic nuclear medicine is sub-segmented into beta emitters (including I-131, Sm-153, Rh-186, Y-90, Lu-177 and Others), Alpha Emitters (RA-223) and brachytherapy (including Cesium-131, Iodine-125, Palladium-103, Iridium-192 and others). Among all types, the diagnostic segment accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market. Based on procedure, this market is segmented into diagnostic procedures (SPECT radiopharmaceuticals and PET Radiopharmaceuticals) and therapeutic procedures (beta emitters, alpha emitters and brachytherapy). Based on application, the nuclear medicine market is divided into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. Some major conditions covered in the therapeutic applications are thyroid, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumors and others.

The Nuclear Medicine Market By Geography:

By geography, nuclear medicines market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions which includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe.

The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key countries whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Factors such as growing awareness regarding therapeutic potency of nuclear medicines and research contributions are fuelling the growth in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the installation of PET scanners in India and initiatives by the government of the Asian nations to promote health among others. Furthermore, China is projected to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the estimate period.

The Nuclear Medicine Market Players:

Some of the market players in the nuclear medicines include Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Mallinckrodt PLC, GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Jubilant Pharma and among others.

New product launches and endorsements are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market. Furthermore, strategies such as expansions, as well as partnerships and agreements were also implemented by numerous market players to expand their R&D competences and geographic presence in the global market.

