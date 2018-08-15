Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2023

A research study titled, “Physiotherapy Equipment Market by application, type, demographic and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.
Competitive Insights
The major players in the market are Isokinetics Inc, DJO Global, BTL Industries, EMS Physio, Patterson Medical and Enraf-Nonius. Industry competition level is anticipated to stay at a decently abnormal state amid the conjecture time frame. Propelled technologies are being acquainted with increment the productivity and adequacy of physical therapy. For example, dry needling (dispose of pain), robot-assisted walking and anti-gravity treadmills for patients with spinal cord problems, and computer-aided treatment programs for the patients experiencing stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are new patterns presented in this industry.
Industry Trend Analysis
The Physiotherapy Equipment Market was worth USD 14.68 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 26 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during the forecast period.
Major driving components of this market incorporate developing aged populace base, presence of favorable government regulations such as the Obamacare or the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and unhealthy lifestyle habits. World Health Organization’s National Institute on Aging states that predominance of dementia and neurodegenerative issue are anticipated to rise strongly (25– 30%) with developing age. Dementia is eventually accompanied with loss of motor functions, speech, and reasoning. Perpetual ailments and lifestyle-related propensities add to roughly 75 percent of the wellbeing costs. The PPACA came into law and was authorized by President Obama in March 2010. The direction has influenced Americans and is foreseen to affect physical advisors later on.
Research Report Description with Detailed TOC of Physiotherapy Equipment Market @:
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/physiotherapy-equipm…
Regional Outlook
North America commanded the general market on the basis of income share in 2014 inferable from the increasing geriatric population, rising populace of women experiencing osteoporosis and presence of high incidence rates of road and workplace accidents. In 2014 the North American physiotherapy equipment market was esteemed at USD 5.74 billion. Asia Pacific area is anticipated to develop at a quick rate because of the existence of undiscovered opportunities, economic development, constantly enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient consciousness levels are a few variables representing this fast development. Besides, a neglected requirement for around 95 million individuals in Japan and China experiencing certain incapacities is additionally anticipated that would develop the market. Regionally, Asia Pacific has profoundly affected this industry regarding developing populace and absence of awareness in the huge populace.
Market Segmentation- Physiotherapy Equipment Market
Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)
Neurology
Stroke
Spinal cord injuries
Parkinson’s disease
Multiple sclerosis
Cerebral palsy
Other
Musculoskeletal
Pediatric
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary
Other Application
Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)
Hydrotherapy
Cryotherapy
CPM
Ultrasound
Electric Stimulation
Heat Therapy
Therapeutic Exercise
Other Types
Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Demographic, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)
Geriatric population
In-patient (hospital) treatment
Out-patient treatment
Convalescent homes based treatment
Home based treatment
Other geriatric populations
Non-geriatric population
In-patient (hospital) treatment
Out-patient treatment
Convalescent homes based treatment
Home based treatment
Other non-geriatric populations
Physiotherapy Equipment Market By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
Request to access sample report here:
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC02607
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Major applications dissected in this report incorporate cardiovascular & pulmonary, pediatric, neurology, musculoskeletal and others. These devices found the biggest application in the treatment of musculoskeletal inferable from, expanding occurrence rate of wounds and torment in the body’s muscles, ligaments, neck, back, and nerves. Neurology is anticipated to encounter the lucrative development of more than 7 percent amid the figure time frame because of the quickly developing commonness of autism, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke in the United States and China.
End User Outlook and Trend Analysis
Esteemed at over USD 6.0 billion, the healing centers based physiotherapy equipment was the biggest in 2014. Quick development observed in the home human services portions, is relied upon to initiate the physiotherapy equipment industry development in end-use fragments.
Major Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.2.2. Primary Research
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Key Highlights
Chapter 3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Market Definition
3.1.2. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.1.1. Increasing geriatric population
3.2.1.2. Profitable benefits of physiotherapy
3.2.1.3. Unhealthy lifestyle habits
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.2.1. Opposing effects related with physiotherapy
3.2.3. Opportunities
4. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application
5. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type
6. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Demographic
7. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End User
8. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region
….CONTINUED FOR TOC
To Avail Discount, Please click On the Link @
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC02607
About Crystal Market Research:
Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.
Contact Us:
Judy S,
304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,
Las Vegas NV 89107,
United States
Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282
Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com