AGRI Products is Saving Pastureland for Farmers and Ranchers with Silage Wrap

Shandong, China (Aug 14, 2018) – Large farms that help feed the world has necessitated changes in the way that farmers manage their silage. One of those alterations has been through the assistance of silage wrap products by AGRI Products Industrial Limited to store large amounts of hay, grass, and other types of green fodder for winter animal feeding or when poor pastures result from drought and other problems.

Silage wrap allows farmers to preserve the bounty of pastureland, while maintaining as many nutrients as possible. The company provides green silage wrap film and bale net wrap to accommodate a variety of needs anywhere in the world. Custom cartons are available.

The company’s green silage wrap film features a technologically advanced five-layer stretchable film for durability during the bale wrapping process. The film is able to withstand UV exposure for up to 12 months, is tear resistant and has a high-density water resistant core to minimize waste. Black silage film is also available for markets in the UK and Ireland.

Silage wrap also offers bale net wrap with 100 percent original high density polyethylene (HDPE) materials that’s combined with UV stabilizers. It’s widely used around the world, particularly in Canada, Europe and the U.S. Bale net wrap is more cost effective than twine and can reduce losses by up to 65 percent over traditional twine wrapping.

Net wrap is used extensively in Spain, Iceland, Chile, Finland and New Zealand, along with other worldwide locales. It reduces time when baling, is easier to use than twine, and makes the bale surface smoother. It can improve the quality of hay, while reducing weather-related losses.

The use of silage wrap involves far more than the storage of bales. The wrap must ensure a desirable taste for livestock and maintain herd health, save on labor and fuel costs, minimize wastage, and provide optimal meat and milk production. Silage wrap is created to meet those requirements in multiple environments around the globe.

The silage wrap film and bale net wrap offered by AGRI Products Industrial Limited provides a cost effective solution for livestock farmers and ranchers in a wide range of environments. It enables farms to preserve extensive pastureland acreage for feeding in the winter months and when pasture yields are insufficient.

AGRI Products is a family-owned business company based in the mainland China, mainly engaged in agricultural packaging material production. We offer a variety of finishes and types of agricultural packaging products that includes silage wrap film, bale net wrap, stretch film, and waste wrap film. AGRI Products Industrial Limited’s passion is to provide intelligent, steady and reliable agricultural packaging products and world-class professional service.

