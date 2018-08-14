Solar Control Window Films 2018 Market Size, Global Industry Overview and Competitive Analysis Research Report 2023

Market Highlights:-

Increasing trend of energy-efficient residential buildings is an important factor for the increase in demand for solar control films. This is because, the use of glass in the real estate business has risen exponentially, especially for the production of windows of all sizes. Additionally, this helps in providing protection to the paint and coating of rooms and automobiles, which fades due to the strong sun-rays projected for a long time period. Additionally, they provide insulation the year round, thus, proving to be a life extension system. Thus, the overall global solar control window films market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6%, from 2017 – 2023.

Top Key Players:-

The key players in solar control window films market are The 3M Company (U.S.), The Window Film Company (U.K), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Garware Suncontrol – Window Film (India), Solar Control Films Inc. (U.S.), Purlfrost Ltd. (U.K), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Sun Control, Madico Inc. (U.S), Polytronix Inc. (U.S.), and Solyx Films SA Pty Ltd (South Africa).

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global solar control window films market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global solar control window films market by its type, application, absorber type, and region.

By Type

Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

Dyed (Non-reflective)

Clear (Non-reflective)

By Application

Marine

Graphics

Automotive

Construction

Transportation

Decorative

By Absorber Type

Organic

Inorganic

Metallic

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:-

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America (the U.S. and Canada in particular), people prefer large houses since large open spaces is not a constraint at all. Naturally, the protection of the house from strong sun rays is imperative. The entire Asia Pacific region lies in the tropical region of the earth. Thus, this region is subjected to consistent and severe heat. Protection from harmful sun rays is imperative, especially while traveling and in housing societies. In the Europe region, the entire continent is subjected to harmful UV radiation due to the reduced ozone layer. Thus, protection from UV radiation and harmful rays is imperative for the wellbeing of people. All these regions require fitting of solar control window film, thus, highlighting the huge growth potential for this market globally.