Transparency Market Research announces the release of a research report titled “Public Safety Wireless Communication & Municipal Wireless Communication Market – Global Spending Analysis & Forecast (2007 – 2017)”. According to the report, the global public safety wireless communication & municipal wireless communication market stood at US$14.8 billion in 2011 and is projected to reach US$22.1 billion by the end of 2017, growing at a 6.98% CAGR from 2012 to 2017. On the other hand, the municipal wireless communication market was U$9.2 billion in 2011 and is forecast to reach US$14.9 billion by 2017, developing at an 8.4% CAGR from 2011 to 2017.

In terms of public safety wireless communication spending in 2011, North America held a 50.3% share while Asia Pacific spent US$2,054.1 million. Registering a strong CAGR of 15.7% by 2017, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing regional market. The EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) market for public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication is estimated to grow thanks to the development of infrastructure and services in the field. Latin America is also expected to witness steady growth in the next couple of years owing to strong development of wireless technologies.The overall market for public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication is highly fragmented and the research report segments the market on the basis of geography, governance level, agency type, segments, and application.

North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the four regional markets for public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication evaluated in the report. By governance level, the global market is divided into local, state, and federal. By type of agency, the market is segmented into emergency response, fire department, and police department. By application, the public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication market is categorized into personnel safety and location, mobile VPN access, automated vehicle locating, video surveillance, workforce collaboration, document management and retrieval, and incident scene management.

By type of agency, the police department dominated the global market for public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication in terms of spending, accounting for 72.5% of the market in 2011. Presenting a 7.0% CAGR, this department is also estimated to be the fastest growing agency type from 2012 to 2017. The major segments of the public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication market are network technology and infrastructure, equipment, devices, and services.

The equipment segment includes modems, video camera, router, and switches. The segment of services includes network deployment, project management, operations and maintenance, design and integration, and consulting. Devices used for public safety wireless communication and municipal wireless communication include smartphones and PDAs, netbooks, handheld mobile computers, work stations, speaker microphones, and mobile radios. The segment of network technology and infrastructure includes data networks (both terrestrial and satellite) and communication networks.