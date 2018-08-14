Environmental Monitoring Market Analysis, Share, Growth and Demand till 2022

Market Highlights:

Environmental monitoring is the procedure of observing & governing the condition of environment caused by industrial operations. The main motive of environmental monitoring is to measure the development of mandate environmental objectives and to assist in detection of growing environmental challenges. Environmental monitoring involve various technologies which are used to observe pollution in air, water, land, waste management. Environmental monitoring produces vital information for local authorities and the government to evaluate present condition of atmosphere which helps in developing plans for adjusting the changes in the environment.

One of the major factor that drives the market growth of environmental monitoring is the rising government initiatives to protect environment from air, water, land, and other kind challenges. Another factor, increasing application of environmental monitoring software for checking industrial pollution is expected to push the growth of environmental monitoring market. However, due to lack of technical knowledge, difficulty in monitoring various characteristics of environment are some of the challenges affecting the market. The factors such as export barriers over environment technologies, sluggish implementation of pollution control policies are expected to restrain the growth of environmental monitoring market.

Major Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Environmental monitoring market includes Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.) and others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Environmental Monitoring market.

MRFR also asserts that globally, the Environmental Monitoring market is expected to grow to USD ~20 Billion registering a staggering double digit CAGR over ~10% during 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

January 2018, Critical Weather Prediction Apart from Environmental Monitoring is Now Possible through JPSS-1 Launched by NASA and NOAA. With the JPSS-1 satellite, meteorologist will get improved data on weather forecasting and as this satellite can predict a hurricanes track, it will assist with the post-storm recovery by visualizing the damage done through a storm and geographic extent of power outages. The remarkable improvement on account of scientific advancements and advanced technology in observation in JPSS-1, has given it the ability to provide critical prediction of weather, as well as the ability to monitor the environment.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the Environmental monitoring market during the forecast period 2016-2022. Rising government funding for the implementing environmental monitoring stations and stringent rules & regulations of U.S. environmental protection agency is expected to drive Environmental monitoring market in North America region. Europe is considered to support North America in generating highest revenue for Environmental monitoring market by the end of forecast period 2022 as industrial growth to fulfill the rising consumer demand is creating need to monitor the quality of the environment. To protect environment healthiness, European environment agency (EEN) has established & mandate economic policies for industries thereby increasing the market of environmental monitor devices in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Environmental monitoring market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to rising initiatives by government for the development of environment friendly industries in the region.

Segmentation:

Global Environmental monitoring market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Types: Intermittent Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Active Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by Products: Monitors, Sensors, And Software.

Segmentation by Applications: Air Pollution Monitoring, Water Pollution Monitoring, Soil Pollution Monitoring And Noise Pollution Monitoring and Others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Medical, Food & Beverage, Construction, Data Centers, Retail, Government, And, Others.

Target Audience: