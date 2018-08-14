Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-

Combined heat and power plants are typically embedded close to the end user and helps to reduce transportation and distribution losses, improving the overall performance of the electricity transmission and distribution network. It also acts as energy multiplier, helping to cut carbon emissions, increase power reliability and save money. This technology is widely available, with further opportunities for development and enhancement. Furthermore, only suitable where there is a need for both electricity and hot water on site which acts as a barrier for the growth of the market. The combined heat and power market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.94 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

CHP generates electricity whilst also capturing usable heat that is produced in this process. This contrasts with conventional ways of generating electricity where vast amounts of heat is simply wasted. Cogeneration systems can be powered by a variety of fuels, including natural gas, coal, oil, and alternative fuels such as biomass. Recent trend shows that natural gas is the predominant fuel for CHP systems, but biomass and other fuels, such as wastes or by-products from industrial processes, agriculture, or commercial activities are expected to gain a larger share with growing environmental and energy security concerns.

Top Key Players:-

The key players of global combined heat and power (CHP) market are MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), Caterpillar Inc.(U.S.), Mitsubishi heavy Industries ltd.(Japan), General Electric (U.S.), Cummins(U.S.), Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd.( U.K),ABB Limited(Switzerland ), ENER-G Rudox (U.S.), Veolia (France )and others.

Market Research Analysis:-

Europe accounts for one of the largest installed bases of cogeneration power plants in the world and continue to dominate the market of combined heat and power (CHP). The easy availability of natural gas in Europe makes installation relatively easier and more cost-effective. The region is a global leader in micro-CHP engine with innovation and manufacturing centers in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. This has been spurring the demand for CHP installations in countries such as Belgium, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. Moreover, high demand for small-scale CHPs in Japan, coupled with their increasing installation across diverse industries, has been boosting demand for the CHP installation in the region. The Japanese government provides subsidies for the development of this green technology. The demand for small scale CHP systems for residential as well as commercial purposes has led to the region’s dominance in the market. Increasing installation of CHP systems in developing nations such as India, South Korea and China will keep the demand for large-scale CHP systems high during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:-



This study provides an overview of the global combined heat and power (CHP) market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global combined heat and power (CHP) market by fuel, by technology, by type by end user and by region.

Major Points of TOC:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Combined Heat And Power Market, By Fuel

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Natural Gas

4.3 Coal

4.4 Biomass

4.5 Others

5 Global Combined Heat And Power Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Combined Cycle

5.3 Steam Turbine

5.4 Gas Turbine

5.5 Others

6 Global Combined Heat And Power Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Large Scale

6.3 Small Scale