Automotive Air Filters Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2012-2022

A research study titled, “Automotive Air Filters Market by product, application and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2022” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Insights

The global automotive air filters market is extremely aggressive in nature. The major organizations are vigorously putting resources into R&D to have a focused edge over market members. The organizations are putting resources into innovative work to create better items and increase upper hand. The major players in the market are Ahlstrom Corporation, K&N Engineering, Hollingsworth & Vose, Neenah Paper Inc, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Lydall Inc, Denso Corporation, Affinia Group Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Hengst GMBH & Co, Robert Bosch GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Sogefi and Mann+Hummel.

Industry Trend Analysis

The Automotive Air Filters Market was worth USD 3.35 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.02 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.16% during the forecast period.

The worldwide automotive air filters market is evaluated to witness immense development by virtue of the rising vehicle creation. Supportive regulations and ascend in the production of automobile are relied upon to drive the development. Different perspectives, for example, fast industrialization and urbanization in the nations, for example, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and South Korea is required to have a positive effect on the general market growth. Research and development activities to create excellent quality items are anticipated to additionally influence the market development in a positive manner. On the administrative front, orders and directions associated with discharge control are anticipated to significantly affect worldwide market.

Regional Outlook

In 2015, the Asia Pacific automotive air filters market registered for more than 50 percent of the total market. The market was dominated by India over the past ten years trailed by China. North America reflects substantial growth. Canada and United States are nations that are anticipated to encounter lucrative development in the consumption of automotive, hence, supplementing the overall industry in the area. Europe is anticipated to possess a substantial share of the market. Increasing automotive production is anticipated to boost the development.

Market Segmentation- Automotive Air Filters Market

Automotive Air Filters Market By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Cabin Air Filters

Intake Air Filters

Automotive Air Filters Market By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Light & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Automotive Air Filters Market By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Aftermarket

OEM

Automotive Air Filters Market By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million) North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The passenger car section encountered the most elevated penetration in 2015, by representing a share of 50 percent of the total demand and is anticipated to reflect significant growth in the upcoming years. Development in the manufacturing of automobile in the following years is anticipated to boost the usage of automotive air filters application for the interior parts. Efforts made by the government in regard with environmental concerns are foreseen to spur the requirement for passenger cars applications.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Aftermarket is anticipated to have the most elevated developing in the upcoming years. Supportive regulations and increasing awareness among customers associated with timely changing of filter systems in order to keep the engine intact and appropriate cabin are anticipated to supplement Aftermarket for automotive air filters.

