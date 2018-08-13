YTL’s Luxurious Homes Precisely Constructed Awaits Prospective Buyers At the 3 Orchard by The Park

Orchard Boulevard, Singapore (August 13, 2018) – Living along the Orchard Boulevard is the dream come true for most people. It is one of the world’s most sought-after and admired pieces of real estate. This is what life at the 3 Orchard by The Park is going to be for the owners of the 77 meticulously crafted units.

This project from YTL Land is located amidst the great establishments like the finest luxury hotels and iconic retail destinations. Most importantly, this property is going to be the best choice for people interested in exploring attractive destinations. Yes, the 3 Orchard by the park Singapore is located very close to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 77 units in this property are housed across the three 25-storey towers. The property is designed with the vision of the architect Antonio Citterio to create “Villas in the sky”. Further, to offer choice to customers, they will find two, three and four-bedroom units at this greatly crafted property.

For those interested to know the 3 Orchard by the Park price, the high-rise luxury residential property has been re-developed by YTL from the former Westwood Apartments that were bought by the YTL at the cost of S$435 million in November 2007. So, the prospective customers can somewhat judge the price.

About YTL:

The full name of YTL is YTL Westwood Properties Pte Ltd and this company has created this project with the best architect.

