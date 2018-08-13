Spandex Squad Gear Appears in Fortnite Store

Lately, Epic Games updated the Fortnite Retailer, and this time said update includes some brand-new items. Moreover to a range of old items, the store update adds the “Spandex Squad Gear,” which contains two new outfits, a new glider, in addition to a new harvesting tool.

The highlight of the retailer update is undoubtedly the two new outfits, which embrace the 3 greatest issues regarding the 80s: massive hair, mullets, and colorful aerobics clothes.

Both the Aerobic Assassin and Mullet Marauder are “epic” level skins (purple), meaning they cost 1,500 V-Bucks, which is a steal. After all, you cannot put a price tag on nice hair. You know how much hairspray item you’ll want to get hair that massive? A ton. And also you understand how considerably dedication and excellent genes you have to grow a mullet like that? An ungodly amount. Reality is cruel, so you probably have none of these items. But what you do have will be the option to invest 1,500 V-Bucks and reside vicariously via your Fortnite character.

So as to complete the set, you’ll need to fork more than yet another 1,000 V-Bucks, 500 for the “Windbreaker” glider and 500 for the “Axercise” harvesting tool. So, if you are keeping count in your big calculator, that is four,000 V-Bucks so as to absolutely transition into an 80’s stereotype. That’s, like, roughly $50, which by my private calculations is….totally worth it.

Fortnite is not real life, it really is just a game. In other words, possessing a mullet will not make you any improved at the game as it has no actual influence on gameplay. The opposite of its real-life powers.