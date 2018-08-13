Skagen Anita Quartz Two Tone Crystals SKW2321 Women’s Watch brings out the delicate beauty in the lady who wears it. A dressy watch with no complex technicalities and the addition of crystals gives the bling that is just needed for a lady watch who is stylish, modern and contemporary, yet wants the vintage feel in her fashion statement. A simple quartz watch which is Nordic made, with automatic caliber having the snobbishness of being from the house of Skagen .Though the price range has been kept low , then that is said for all Skagen watches. The house offers affordable Swiss watches. This watch promises to bring out the grace in the lady who is wearing it. As Anita, means grace in Danish the wristwatch is truly graceful to look at.

Skagen Anita Quartz Two Tone Crystals SKW2321 Women’s Watch is an elegant watch that can be worn with a casual jeans or a dressy gown. A very thin watch sits delicately on the wrist of a woman. A wristwatch with a big dial of 30mm and classic lines with the crystal diamantes marking the hours and indicating only the 12-hour and six hour marks by numbers. A water resistant up to 100meters is a good one to have a swim.

Skagen Anita Quartz Two Tone Crystals SKW2321 Women’s Watch is lightweight and a big dial face. The steel and gold colour has the style to carry it both in official environment as well as in a party. The Danish company, truly promises a great watch.

The Danish design aesthetic of “less is more,” and the value of each Skagen Watches Women springs from the ability to strip away unnecessary frills in favor of including more functional details. The resulting watches for women provide classic color palettes, thin profiles, and understated dials crafted from beautiful, durable materials ladies’ watches in your wardrobe, will be bringing a sophisticated and effortlessly cool timepiece into your collection. While functionality is key, you should expect more exciting features from Skagen’s women’s watches.

Add Skagen Anita Quartz Women’s Watch to your wardrobe, and you’ll be bringing a sophisticated and effortlessly cool timepiece into your collection.

Bottom line: A beautiful two tone of gold and silver colour watch for the fairer sex is utterly subtle and simple giving it a sophisticated and delicate look that a true lady desires. The quartz watch is embedded with diamante crystals which makes it dressy and gorgeous. The silver and gold not to say both of which are loved by a lady who loves fashion and dressy watches.