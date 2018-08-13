Off-grid Power Systems for Remote Sensing Market is projected to reach US$ 2,105.95 Mn by 2024

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Off-grid Power Systems for Remote Sensing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.” According to this report, the global off-grid power systems for remote sensing market was valued at US$ 1,193.85 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 2,105.95 Mn by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.35% from 2016 to 2024.

The global off-grid power systems for remote sensing market is driven by the need for power surge protection through fuel cells and backup batteries coupled with the growing applications/adoption of LIDAR in the wind energy sector. Increasing investments in offshore wind energy plants will also create a demand for off-grid power systems for remote sensing. Major players of the industry focus on research and technology to develop a remote sensing product with highest accuracy. The end-user industries are dependent on the data provided by the remote sensing systems for proper operations. Hence, accuracy of remote sensing systems will play an important role in the growth of the off-grid power systems for remote sensing market.

Use of off-grid technologies reduces the reliability on grid power, enabling smooth operations in remote sensing activities. Battery backup uses batteries with lead acid, lithium ion, and nickel cadmium, among others as a material to ensure longer battery life for smooth performance. Solar PV technology also uses battery backup due to its intermittent power supply problem. Fuel cells is a new and emerging technology and the market for fuel cells is anticipated to expand at a high rate in the next few years. In terms of technology, battery backup is anticipated to be the largest segment of the global off-grid power systems for remote sensing market during the forecast period. The battery backup segment is driven by the use of advanced technologies and the influx of investments in battery manufacturing. High investments in battery manufacturing are resulting in advancements such as increased energy for longer runtimes and improved power for high current load requirements which are particularly required in remote sensing applications. Significant efforts are being undertaken to develop the battery technology for remote sensing applications. For instance, the ratio capacity to size is increasing. This enables a higher number of power consuming activities such as longer flights and heavier payloads. In terms of new development, major companies are developing remote power systems for outdoor backup power solutions which provide uninterrupted power supply for monitoring activities in oil & gas and wind energy sector.

Other technologies considered in off-grid power systems for remote sensing market include solar PV and hybrid technology. Solar PV can be used as a source of power for UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) in remote sensing, usually for large-sized platforms with long flying missions. Solar cells combined with Li Po (Lithium Ion Polymer) and Li S (Lithium Ion Sulfide) batteries constitute a day/night power solution for several days of flight which is a hybrid technology of solar cells and battery backup.

Key players in the global off-grid power systems for remote sensing market include Acumentrics Holding Corporation, Tycon Systems Inc., UPS Systems Plc., Timber Line Electric and Control Corporation, SFC Energy AG, Victron Energy B.V., HES Energy Systems Pte. Ltd., Ensol Systems Inc., Evergreen Energy Technologies Inc., and Energy Solutions (UK) Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues (on availability), business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.