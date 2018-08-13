Latin America Scar Treatment Market Size l Global Industry Report 2023

Latin America Scar treatment market has been estimated at USD 2.69 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.Scars are visible whenever a wound heals. They are bound to occur after an injury or a surgery. Their growth cannot be predicted. Some scars differ in color from their surrounding skin color and become particularly noticeable. Scar treatment can be effective as it provide benefits like changing the width or shape of the scar, changing its position and releasing a tight scar which is close to joint for improving joint movement.

Some facial scars can be covered by using cosmetic camouflage. Technological advancements and increasing consciousness regarding the aesthetics are the major factors driving the scar treatment market. There is an increase in the use of silicon-based products for prevention and treatment of scars. Silicon sheets have gained popularity in the market as they protect the scar from moisture and infection.

Get a comprehensive overview of the Latin America Scar Treatment Market: http://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/latin-america-scar-treatment-market-947/

Latin America Scar Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising disposable incomes of people due to the economic growth is the major factor for the growth in revenue generated by the scar treatment and related products. Increasing number of road accidents and surgeries resulting in scars also increased the demand for scar treatment. Acne scars in women is one of the most common problem leading to scar treatment. Technological advancements and decrease in approval time for products also play a major role in driving the market. Health related risks associated with laser treatment and strict regulations are the major restraining factors.

Latin America Scar Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

• Topical Treatment

o Creams

o Oils

o Gels

o Gel Sheets

• Surface Treatment

o Dermabrasion

o Chemical Peeling

o Cryosurgery

• Laser Treatment

• Injectable Treatment

o Tissue Fillers

o Steroid Injections

• Invasive Surgical Treatment

Request a sample to stay up-to-date on the main trends affecting this market: http://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/latin-america-scar-treatment-market-947/request-sample

By Scar Type:

• Keloid and Hypertrophic Scars

• Contracture Scars

• Acne Scars

• Stretch Scars

• Post-Surgical Scars

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Private Clinics

• Pharmacies & Drug Stores

• E-Commerce

Latin America Scar Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into Brazil, Argentina and Mexico and rest of South America. Increasing technological advancements and rise in the incomes of people in developing countries like Mexico and Brazil are the major driving factors for the scar treatment market.

Major players dominating the scar treatment market are Occulus Innovative Sciences Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Nutramarks Inc., Merz Inc., Enaltus LLC, CCA Industries Inc., Cynosure IncLumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care, Avita Medical Limited, Pacific World Corporation, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AC. Alma Lasers), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., and Beijing Toplaser Technology Company Limited.

About Market Data Forecast:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, they cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. From all-encompassing umbrella markets to extremely specific niche markets covering all the major regions across the globe as part of the research scope, their research services offer one of a kind specialities with competitive pricing options.

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com