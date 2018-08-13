HTS Global AG is a leading manufacturer when it comes to self-regulating heating cables. HTS Global AG headquarter is based in Zug, Switzerland and offers their clients high-quality heating cables. “We offer solutions for all different types of applications”, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG.

HTS has positioned itself in front row of the market of heating cables and accessories and keeps pushing itself to provide the best service, with a great product and absolutely competitive prices.

To give you some more information about the different heating cables, we would like to introduce a few different types to you.

ThermTrace Micro: The HTS TTM is a construction grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Lite: The HTS TTL is a construction and light industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Regular: The HTS TTR is a construction and industrial grad self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Super: The HTS TTS is an industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

This is just a small range of the cabels that HTS Global AG produces. All of these cables are specialized for different areas and temperatures. For more information, HTS Global AG is always more than happy to help you with your needs.