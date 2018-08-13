Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Terumo Corporation, 3M , Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, C.R. Bard, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Welch Allyn, Inc. According to report the global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global healthcare temperature monitoring market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market such as requirement of immediate, consistent, and accurate temperature monitoring for proper treatment, to track the influence of disease of the patients, improving healthcare infrastructure in various emerging economies, and prevalence of several chronic diseases. On the other hand, governments regulations on the ingredients used for manufacturing of these devices, pricing, distribution etc. and the lack of awareness in developing nations about modern health care temperature monitoring devices are hindering the growth of healthcare temperature monitoring devices market.

On the basis of region, the Global healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global healthcare temperature monitoring device market. Some of the factors driving the North America temperate monitoring devices market are: significant adoption of wireless portable temperature monitoring devices and rising adoption of fitness tracking devices by sports industry in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to increasing awareness regarding remote monitoring in outpatient settings, increasing affordability among patients for better and precise treatment etc.

Segment Covered

The report on global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market covers segments such as, product type, technique and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market is categorized into table top temperature monitoring devices, hand held temperature monitoring devices, wearable continuous monitoring thermometers and others. On the basis of technique the global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market is categorized into invasive and non-invasive. On the basis of distribution channel the global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market is categorized into institutional sales and retail sales.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market such as, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Terumo Corporation, 3M , Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, C.R. Bard, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Welch Allyn, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global healthcare temperature monitoring devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of healthcare temperature monitoring devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the healthcare temperature monitoring devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the healthcare temperature monitoring devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

