Godrej Alive: Where Living Reaches New Heights

Builders Properties have come up with another project this time in the city of Mumbai. Alive will finally put an end to the dilemma that most citizens have while searching for a property. Set in the commercial capital of India, this could not get any better. Although not much is known about it yet, the land acquisition process has been initiated. This is expected to be the best till date offering its buyers with top class homes and amenities that are simply irresistible.

Elite Work force

Builders Properties, since the beginning of their real estate venture have always been at the top of their game. They have never disappointed their customers and have always stunned their clients with the very best. Keeping in trend with their work ethics, only the most eminent architects, construction companies and engineers have been hired for the job. The elite work force will come together to nurture the best possible living standards that one can only dream of. Godrej Alive Mulund is a nice real estate project in Mumbai.

Location of the project

It is situated in the vicinity of the metro city where the current residential developments have just started taking shape. The current overcrowding in the city has forced this real estate project to be developed in the periphery. Mulund enjoys an excellent network of highways which connects it to all the important business hubs and commercial zones of the city. The railway station is a mere 1.2 km away. Even the nearby school and hospital are a matter of 15 minutes maximum.

Advanced architecture

The architectural planning deserves special mention. The benchmark project will conglomerate all the necessary facilities in the same place so that it is of utmost convenience to those staying here. The design will be such that all the towers will enjoy open space in all three directions. This will provide sufficient cross ventilation and sunlight to all the flats. Residents will have enough breathing space. The open space around the area will be developed into community halls for parties, marriages and other ceremonies.

Wide range of amenities

There are provisions for yoga deck, jogging track, gymnasium and swimming pool for all those who are concerned about their fitness. A special play area dedicated just for kids will also be there. All of these will be set amidst a garden which will be landscaped by the best designers. For your entertainment, you will enjoy the facilities of an amphitheatre, club house and a BBQ area. This compact project will allow you to enjoy all the necessary luxuries right at your home that every city dweller dreams of.

Interior designing

The flooring will be matt ceramic designer tiling glazed or matt finished with tiles up to the roof or false ceiling. The living rooms and bed rooms will be in sync with the most trendy designs available. The kitchen will have granite counter with ss sink. Plenty of provisions will be there for further improvement. Reputed companies like Jaguar or Hindware will take care of the plumbing so that even your bathrooms radiate elegance.

With fast lifts, round the clock security and power backup and of course such luxurious amenities, an apartment will be worth it for every home seeker. Get in touch with the developers right now for the best deals.

