Cord Blood Banking Services Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

The umbilical cord blood is a rich source of stem cells and can treat more than 80 genetic diseases. The stem cells also can treat long-lasting diseases such as diabetes, cancer, immune diseases, and blood diseases. Even though a small amount of cord blood can be collected from a single umbilical cord, it comprises a large number of stem cells which can be cultivated and stored for the future use. These cells are collected from hospitals and nursing homes after delivery and stored in cord blood banks (average of 20–25 years) for future use.

Currently, the companies are trying to intensify the awareness about the benefits of cord blood storage. For instance, in 2014, the Institute for Transfusion Medicine and Cord Blood Registry pooled their resources to launch a multi-year initiative for increasing the awareness of cord blood cells.

Factors such as increasing application of cord blood in the treatment of chronic conditions, increasing the focus of federal agencies to set up public banking units, growing awareness regarding this treatment line, and increasing number of facilities across the region are driving the market growth. However, the high cost and probability of non-usage, along with the recommendation driven market by gynecologists are factors hampering the growth of the market.

Foremost Players:

Some of the key players in the global cord blood banking services market are China Cord Blood Corporation (China), Cord Blood America, Inc. (U.S.), CBR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cordlife Group Limited (Singapore), Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (U.S.), Cryo-Save AG (Netherland), ViaCord, Inc. (U.S.), Virgin Health Bank (Qatar), California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC (U.S.), StemCyte, Inc. (India), Norton Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Lifeforce Cryobank Sciences Inc. (U.S.), CordVida (Brazil), CryoHoldco de Latinoamerica, S.A.P.I. De C.V. (Mexico), Vita 34 International (Germany), Maze Cord Blood Laboratories (U.S.), The University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank (U.S.), CorCell (U.S.), Lifebank USA (U.S.), Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd (India), Genecord (U.S.), AlphaCord (U.S.), FamilyCord (U.S.), Cells4Life (UK), Michigan Blood (U.S.), CariCord (U.S.), LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd (India), Stem Cell Cryobank Inc. (U.S.), Viacord Processing Laboratory (VPL) (U.S.), New Jersey Cord Blood Bank (U.S.), Carter BloodCare (U.S.), Americord Registry (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global cord blood banking services market has been segmented on the basis of storage service, component, application, and end-user. On the basis of storage service, the global cord blood banking services market can be segmented into public cord blood banks, private cord blood banks, and hybrid cord blood banks. On the basis of component, the global cord blood banking services market can be segmented into cord blood, cord tissue, placenta, and others. On the basis of application, the global cord blood banking services market can be segmented into cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, and osteoporosis.

On the basis of end-user, the global cord blood banking services market is segmented into hospitals (medical applications), pharmaceutical research (drug discovery), research institutes (scientific research), and others

