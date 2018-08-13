Analysis of the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithkline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., GF Health Products, Inc. and 3M Healthcare. According to report the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pulmonary route is used to treat different respiratory disease. Pulmonary drug delivery describes various systems, devices, formulations and methods of delivery of drugs to the lung for the treatment of diseases of the respiratory tract. Some of the common drug delivery devices include metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler and nebulizer.

A large number of populations are affected with respiratory disorders that include COPD, bronchitis, emphysema, interstitial lung diseases, tumors of the lung, pulmonary embolism, asthma and related disorders. Pulmonary asthma and cystic fibrosis are the most common form of lungs disorders found among the global population. Thus increasing presence of large patient pool with respiratory disorder is expected to fuel the pulmonary drug delivery devices market. Besides this, increasing technological developments in the form of smart/digital inhalers, increasing number of smokers, and growth of the distribution network will also drive the demand for the pulmonary drug devices. However lengthy product approvals and issues pertaining to the stability of the drugs are some of the hiccups hindering the market growth. Introduction of metered dose inhalers that delivers a specific amount of medication to the lungs, in the form of a short burst of aerosolized medicine can create huge growth opportunities in near future

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2016 followed by Europe. Increasing number of patients affected with lungs disorder coupled with developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors responsible for driving the growth of pulmonary drug delivery devices market in this region. Also rising geriatric population in the U.S to augment the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region on account of developing healthcare infrastructure, increased spending on healthcare in developing countries like India, China and other South East Asian countries.

Segment Covered

The report on global pulmonary drug delivery devices market covers segments such as, product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into metered dose inhaler, dry powder inhaler and nebuliser. On the basis of application the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into asthma, copd, cystic fibrosis and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacy stores and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market such as, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, GlaxoSmithkline Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., GF Health Products, Inc. and 3M Healthcare.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pulmonary drug delivery devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pulmonary drug delivery devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

