TIME Cyber Media Pvt. Ltd honoured Dr. Rishi Sharma as the “Best Homeopathy Oncologist in Rajasthan”

New Delhi, 17th July 2018, Tuesday – TIME Cyber Media Pvt. Ltd. successfully organized the 3rd International Healthcare Awards 2018 in partnership with Aaj Tak (Media Partner), India Today (Telecast Partner), and Dilli Aajtak (Broadcast Partner). This event was organised to recognise the excellence of people in the health industry. At the event, the well-known oncologist of Jaipur – Dr. Rishi Sharma was awarded as the “Best Homeopathy Oncologist in Rajasthan” for his continuous contribution and services in treating cancer.

International Healthcare Awards 2018 was coordinated to promote and honour the contribution of people in the healthcare industry. This event was graced by some of the most exceptional personalities of India to encourage the winners. The guest panel included Padmashree Dr. J. K. Singh – well-known oncologist, Dr. Yoganand Shastri – (Former) Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly (DLA), Shri Chetan Sharma – Former Indian Cricketer and the member of DDCA, Ret. IAS Shri Basant Kumar, and by many others.

It is always a great and prestigious thing to get an award from such a great panel of guest and that too for the “Best Homeopathy Oncologist in Rajasthan”. On this memorable moment, Dr. Rishi Sharma said, “Thanks for recognising my efforts in the homeopathic field. My target is to raise more awareness amongst the general public about homeopathy and how it is effective without any side effects”.

Dr. Rishi Sharma is the founder and CEO of the Jaipur cancer clinic named “Candrol” (non-government organisation of cancer treatment in Rajasthan). Candrol possesses one of the best cancer treatment team in India which is working on the cancer treatment protocols set up the award-winning Oncologist Dr. Rishi Sharma. Also, Dr. Rishi Sharma is the brain behind the change in cancer treatment as earlier, the conventional method like chemotherapy, radiations, etc were used to treat cancer types but Dr. Rishi Sharma follows different protocols. He founded “Dr. Rishi’s homeopathy cancer research foundation” to minimise the cancer treatment cost and side effects which the patients experience after the treatment.

A hearty congratulations to Dr. Rishi Sharma.