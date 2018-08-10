Surface Disinfectant Market size is expected to increase to USD 913.26 Million by 2023, globally.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Surface Disinfectant Market was valued at USD 614.97 Million. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 913.26 Million with a pace of 8.23% CAGR.

Surface disinfectants are chemical formulations applied to non-living objects and surfaces of the floor to eliminate micro-organisms. To prevent from spreading of infectious diseases, surface disinfectants are used on the tables, chairs, walls, floors, and medical equipment.

Factors affecting market growth:

· Rising prevalence of infectious disease worldwide. (+)

· Increasing healthcare expenses. (+)

· Rising focus by the government to create awareness about healthcare and hygiene. (+)

· Increasing number of surgical procedures. (+)

· Growing geriatric population across the globe. (+)

· Rising demand for surface disinfection products in healthcare services. (+)

· Introduction of new Surface Disinfectant products. (+)

Market Segmentation

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

· Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

· Chlorhexidine Gluconate

· Phenolic Compounds

· Alcohols

· Aldehydes

· Other Surface Disinfectants

Formulation

· Liquids

· Wipes

· Sprays

Application

· In-House Applications

· Instrument Disinfection

End User

· Hospitals

· Clinical Laboratories

· Pharmaceutical Companies.

Based on application market, liquid segment holds the largest market share in the global surface disinfectant market due to increasing demand for the disinfection of hospital areas and the wide adaptability of these formulations are projected to drive the growth rate for surface disinfectant market during the forecast period.

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Surface Disinfectant Market are Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.), Clorox Company (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Steris Corporation (U.S.)

