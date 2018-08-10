Seafood Extracts Market Trends and Growth Insights, 2018 to 2023

The variety of uses for seafood extracts include in cosmetic, food & paper, pharmaceutical and several other industries. The abundancy of nutrients in sea food makes it one of the healthy sources of food for humans. They aid in the prevention of several diseases in addition to providing balance to the diet as well as adding flavour to food. The extracts are available in a number of forms which include paste, powder, oil and others.

Any form of marine life which is considered as food by humans comes under the scope of seafood. It prominently includes fish and shellfish. Extracts obtained from sea life animals such as fish, shellfish, crab or lobsters after they undergo a manufacturing process is known as seafood extracts.

The major factors affecting the Seafood Extracts market include the innovation of new products in the market, research and development in the market and increasing health consciousness of consumers. Increasing demand for supermarket stocks of seafood extracts is yet another driver for the market. Recent innovations in the cosmetic industry also requires the use of seafood extracts in their products driving the market growth even more. As for restraints of the market, the ecological concerns regarding extraction of substances from marine life is the only major hindrance.

Global Seafood Extracts Market is broadly classified by Applications in Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Agriculture Industry, Paper Industry and Other industries, by End Products into Anchovy Extract, Clam Extract, Codfish Extract, Crab Extract, Lobster Extract, Shrimp Extract, Taimi Extract, Katsuobushi Extract, Tangle Extract and others and based on Sources into Fish, Crab, Lobster, Seaweed and Others. Based on geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Seafood Extracts Market is dominated by North America in 2018 with the region accounting for 36% of the overall market share. North America was followed next in line by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as is evident from the high CAGR value for the region. Another promising region for the market is Latin America, which is expected to show high growth rates in coming years.

The Seafood Extracts market is highly competitive with a large number of players. Key market players dominating the market with their products are Nikken Foods, Acadian Seaplants Ltd., MC Food Specialties Inc., Manidharma Biotech Private Limited, Agri Bio Care India, Kakusan Foods Co., Ltd., Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals (P) Limited, Sar Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Pvt. Ltd., Sushil Corporation and Canada Oceanic.

