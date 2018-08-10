Mogen Korea one of the product BLDC Motor and Air-conditioner Fan Motor in Korea

Mogen Korea, a company endlessly conducting researches and making with accumulated technology and passion the world is now facing environmental crises and resource crises. Climate issues of global level are threatening survival of the mankind through climate disasters and destruction of eco systems. Faced with the dire need for greenhouse gas reduction and development of alternative energy to replace fossil fuels, the world is spurring Reduction of CO2 gas and development of environment-friendly energy.

Thus, we at Mogen Korea, as a company that produces, researches and develops high-efficiency motors and related products that play crucial roles in green growth, new-growth drive and new & reusable energy, have been engaged in production of motor & generator core blanking, mini wind turbines, engine generators, military motors and industrial motors.

BLDC Motor

BLDC Motor Product of Mogen Korea, the company that always doing utmost research and effort with accumulated technology and passion, Mogen Korea`s BLDC Motor with space-saving and energy-saving through weight reduction and miniaturization.

Air-conditioner Fan Motor

Featuring point

Low noise / Long life

High quality

PWM speed control

Small size

High efficiency

Application field

Fan motor for air conditioner outdoor unit

Motor for greenhouse ventilation

Specification

Rated input Voltage 310V DC

Rated output 450W / Maximum output 700W

Rated rotation speed 1,300RPM

Small Wind Generator

Mogen Korea`s wind generator is scalable in low-speed, maximize efficiency and utility.

Usage

Small wind power generation, street lamp, hybrid power generation, and independent generation in island and mountain areas.

Features

Capacity : 500W, 1000W

Type : Coreless type, Vertical axis

Voltage : 24V, 36V

Rated speed : 350rpm / 600rpm

Comparative strengths over competitors

Highly efficient, competitive price, power generation at low speed, and coreless type

Objectives

A company specializing in development of small motor cores

A company specializing in development and production of small wind generators

To assemble motor and generator-based electric and electronic components and establish a system to produce finished goods

