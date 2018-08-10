Food Leavening Agent Market By Application 2023 | Market Data Forecast

A leavening agent is usually used for baking purposes like the production of dough and batters. It holds the largest market share in the baking industry. It causes the release of gases, causing the dough or batter to rise giving them an adsorbent structure. Various kinds of agents are available in the market- baking powder, baking soda, sourdough starter, homemade potash and bakers’ ammonia. Of these, baking soda and baking powder are widely used.

The market is mainly driven the increasing consumption of baked products due to the changing global lifestyle, causing a surge in the demand for food leavening agents. Several new products have been introduced in the food and beverage industry causing the market to expand. Moreover, many companies are taking up various R&D projects in the food and beverage industry which in turn fuels the growth of the market.

Food Leavening Agent Market Segmentation by form and application. By form the market is classified into physical leaving agent, chemical leaving agent and biological leaving agent. Chemical leavening agent holds a major market share in the global market. By application the market is segmented into bread, biscuits and cookies, cakes and pastries, rolls and pies and others. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Food Leavening Agent market was dominated by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some the key players operating in leavening agent market are Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., Associated British Foods PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GMBH Co. KG., Novozymes A/S, Puratos Group NV.

