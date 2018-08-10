Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

We have produced a new premium report Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market by product type (pharmaceuticals and supplements), distribution channels (veterinary hospitals, drugstores) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements Market are Affymetrix, Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Merial, Novartis Animal Health, Vetoquinol and Zoetis.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements market over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Increasing Horse Racing

One of the latest trends in the market is increasing horse racing which will further drive the global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing horse racing will demand for more healthy horses and remedies for certain diseases of horses as well as grow demand for herbal digestive feed and energy supplements for horses which in turn will positively impact the growth of equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market.

Increasing awareness about equine pharmaceuticals and supplements products

Increasing awareness about equine pharmaceuticals and supplements products is one of the key factors responsible for driving the growth of the global equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market. Governments and various animal health institutions spread awareness about the need for good healthy diets and health supplements for the growth and healthy life of the horses among the horse breeders and trainers in various equine industries. Moreover, they provide information and awareness about the need for prevention of certain diseases and the remedy for some medical conditions.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies followed by Europe while APAC to grow at a highest CAGR

The global Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Presence of 10 million horses and as one of the horse exporting nations in the world, USA drives the North American equine pharmaceuticals and supplements market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, expansion of horseracing and other horse related activities in countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand as well as significant import of horses in China for racing and other activities are anticipated to boost the market for Equine Pharmaceuticals and Supplements.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research

The companies covered in the report include Affymetrix, Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Merial, Novartis Animal Health, Vetoquinol and Zoetis

