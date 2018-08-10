Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 13.24 Million by 2023.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market was valued at USD 8.02 Million. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 13.24 Million with the pace of 10.55% CAGR.

Disposable medical device sensors are portable scanning devices, which are mainly used for patient monitoring and diagnosis of diseases. These sensors are used to measure breathing rates, heart rates, and body temperature. These devices play an important role in the detection of infections causing microbes like virus, bacteria, and fungi. Disposable medical sensors are used in different specialties such as cardiology, radiology, general medicine, neurology, ophthalmology, urology and other diseases.

Factors affecting market growth:

· Increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. (+)

· Growing in geriatric population. (+)

· Technological advancements in disposable medical devices. (+)

· Rising demand for remote patient monitoring. (+)

· Introduction of next-generation disposable medical sensors. (+)

· Increasing investments by government and private organization for conducting R&D activities. (+)

· Raising awareness about medical sensors among the global population. (+)

· Stringent regulatory policies. (-)

· Lack of reimbursement policies. (-)

· Lack of skilled professionals. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market is geographically segmented into

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

North America holds the largest market share in the Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market owing to technological advancement in innovative sensors development, and high adoption rate of sensors based devices in the region. Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to increasing healthcare expenditures, rising of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, and improving healthcare facilities which are likely to register high growth rate in the Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market during the forecast period.

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market are Analog Devices, Inc., GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Honeywell International, Medtronic plc., STMicroelectronics, Freescale Semiconductors, Inc., Omnivision Technologies, Inc., and Sensirion AG.

