Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is projected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2023.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market was valued at USD 1.33 billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 2.56 billion with a pace of 14% CAGR.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular or fast heart rhythm which causes chest pain, heart strokes, congestive heart failure, or cardiac disorders. The symptoms caused due to heart diseases are fainting, chest pain, low breathing and heart palpitations. If atrial fibrillation disease remains untreated it double the risk of patient’s death. Atrial fibrillation is treated with medications by slowing the heart rate to the normal rhythm. But medication may not work in all cardiac cases, thus surgical procedure is conducted in the patient to eliminate the heart tissue or blockage in the heart by using catheters or open heart surgery to restore the heart to normal rhythm.

Request Report Sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/atrial-fibrillation-surgery-market-4066/request-sample

Factors affecting market growth:

· Increase in the prevalence chronic diseases like obesity, cardiac disorders and hypertension across the globe. (+)

· Rising number of atrial fibrillation cases globally. (+)

· Growing of obese and aging population. (+)

· Technological advances in atrial fibrillation devices. (+)

· Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. (+)

· Introduction of innovative techniques like convergent procedure, focal impulse and rotor modulation. (+)

· Increasing healthcare expenditure. (+)

· Improving healthcare facilities in developing countries. (+)

· Lack of awareness about surgeries by atrial fibrillation. (-)

· High cost of minimally invasive ablation procedures. (-)

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/atrial-fibrillation-surgery-market-4066/customize-report

Market Segmentation

The Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is geographically segmented into

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

North America holds largest share in the global atrial fibrillation device market followed by Europe owing to the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increasing awareness among the population, favorable reimbursement policies, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growing number of geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare facilities in both public and private hospitals which are expected for the high growth rate in the atrial fibrillation market during the forecast period.

Browse full Table of Contents: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/atrial-fibrillation-surgery-market-4066/

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market are Articure, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Cardima, Inc. Cardiofocus, Inc., Contact, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co., Biosense Webster, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.