Artificial Sweeteners Market | Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2023)

Artificial Sweetener is sugar substitutes which taste like sugar but have low-calorie content. These are manufactured synthetically. Some of the commonly used artificial sweeteners are aspartame, saccharin, and sodium benzoate. Aspartame is about 2000 times sweeter than normal sugar. Sweeteners like saccharin have been proven to show qualities of dental decay prevention which causes them to be popular for use in chewing gums and toothpaste.

The global Artificial Sweetener market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace.

The significant drivers are increasing awareness and health consciousness among people, the demand for low-calorie sugar alternatives and sugar-free products. However the long-term usage of the artificial sweeteners can cause diabetes as it interrupts with the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar, which is a hindrance to the growth of Artificial Sweetener market.

The global Artificial Sweetener market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel and region. Based on type the market is segmented into aspartame, acesulfame-k, monosodium glutamate, saccharin, and sodium benzoate. Based on application the market is segmented into bakery items, dairy products, confectionery, beverages, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, and other.

Geographically, the Artificial Sweetener market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market followed by Europe, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth.

Market Segmentation:

• Product Type

• Application

• Distribution Channel

Strategic Analysis:

• PESTLE analysis

• Porter’s Five analysis

NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., Roquette, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., JK Sucralose, McNeil Nutritionals, PureCircle, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., and Zydus Wellness Ltd are the leaders in the global Artificial Sweetener market.

