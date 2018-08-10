Agrochemical and Pesticide Market to 2023

An agrochemical or agrichemical, a varied nomenclature for agricultural chemical is as the name suggests, a chemical substance used to aid in cultivation or its concerned activities. The range of products may vary from herbicides and insecticides to fungicides and nematicides. Other substances which also fall under it include hormones, antiseptics and other chemical growth enhancing or inhibiting agents.

A pesticide is in general any substance that kills or adversely affects the life cycle of organisms that are considered to have an adverse effect on crop cultivation. The potential list of target pests can include insects, plant pathogens, weeds, molluscs, birds, mammals, fish, nematodes and microbes that destroy property, cause nuisance, or spread disease, or are disease vectors. The management of such pests and the manufacture of chemicals used for the same purpose has turned out to be a multi-million-dollar industry.

The growth of the agrochemical and pesticide market is mainly driven by increasing health awareness among consumers and the increased demand for food production. Consumers are also demanding different varieties of agrochemicals that are organic and eco-friendly. Other drivers of the market include the lack of arable land, favourable government policies towards agriculture and the technological advancements and research done in the field. In spite of the numerous advantages, the market still continues to be hampered by the lack of unified standards for safety as well as pricing.

The Global Agrochemical and Pesticide market is broadly classified based on Applications into Agricultural, Garden and Other and based on Type they are classified into Insecticides, Antiseptics, Herbicides and Others. Based on geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Agrochemical and Pesticide Market is dominated by North America in 2016 with the region accounting for 36% of the overall market share. North America was followed next in line by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as is evident from the high CAGR value for the region. Another promising region for the market is Latin America, which is expected to show high growth rates in coming years.

Market Segmentation:

• Applications

• Type

Strategic Analysis:

• PESTLE analysis

• Porter’s Five analysis

The Agrochemical and Pesticide market is highly competitive with a large number of players. Key market players dominating the market with their products are Bayer, Dow AgroSciences, Monsanto, BASF, Adama, Nufarm, Syngenta, DuPont, Qingdao Kyx Chemical, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical, Albaugh, Gharda, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Nanjing Red Sun, Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical, Yancheng Limin Chemical, KWIN Joint-stock, Jiangsu Pesticide Research Institute Company, Hubei Sanonda, Zhejiang Hisun Chemical, Bailing Agrochemical, Hailir Pesticides and Chemicals, Jiangsu Fengshan Group, Hebei Yetian Agrochemicals, Xinyi Zhongkai Agro-chemical Industry and Shandong Qilin Agrochemical.

