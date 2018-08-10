360 Degree Camera Market | Global Industry Size, Segments, Growth, Share and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

360 degree camera are referred to as omnidirectional cameras that consists of 360 degree field view or visual field that covers the entire range. There is a high demand of 360 degree cameras in robotics and panoramic activity.

The 360 degree camera are widely used in robotic applications which resolves the simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) problems visually. Additionally, the ability of camera to capture omnidirectional view increases the demand in all different verticals. However, increase in number of virtual reality technology in media & entertainment industry for high resolution images , transformation of 360 degree view to landscape image and increase implementation of 360 degree market for gaming industry are anticipated to be major drivers of 360 degree camera market over the forecast period.

The 360 Degree Camera Market can be segmented on the basis of phone support and application. By phone support the 360 degree camera consists of android and iPhone and by application segment it consists of healthcare, residential, defense, industrial, commercial and others. Android phone with 360 degree camera enable users by shifting their camera mode to sphere mode to capture 3D photos, and does not requires installation of any additional application. Whereas, iPhone requires installation of some application for capturing 3D images from 360 degree camera.

The study indicates the creation of virtual theme parks and increased usage of 360 degree camera in entertainment industry is boosting the market growth.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3688

Major Key Players:

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

Gopro, Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Panono Gmbh (Germany)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 360 degree camera market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the 360 degree camera market owing to major camera manufacturers present in the region.

The emergence of HD analog products is engaging a new, lower-end market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to high adoption of 360 degree camera in gaming and entertainment industry.

Study Objectives of 360 Degree Camera Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 360 degree camera market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the 360 degree camera market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of phone support and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the 360 degree camera market.

Segments:

360 degree camera market is segmented on the basis of product, range and application.

360 Degree Camera Market by Phone Support:

Android

IPhone

360 Degree Camera Market by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Healthcare

Defense

Others

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/360-degree-camera-market-3688

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com