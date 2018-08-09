Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. Is Clear Braided Hose & Fogger manufacturing and exporting company.

It started as a trading company specializing in the export of kitchenware in 1999, and has expanded its business into PVC hose manufacturing business and now exports its products to more than 40 countries around the world.

Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellentproducts to customers.

We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to

become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.

Clear Braided Hose:

Transparent hose is popular in the market with high flexibility and reasonable price.

The fiber braided design is also excellent for increasing the pressure resistance of the hose.

Overview

• Material PVC, Yarn

• Color Clearance

• Reinforcement 3 Layer Braided with Yarn

• Temperature Range -20°C to 70°C

• Optimum flow is maintained by the smooth bore

• Excellent transparency, enabling blockages to be located

• Highly flexible

• Good resistance to a wide range of chemicals

• Nontoxic suitable for food use

Fogger:

A fogger is any device that creates a fog, typically containing an insecticide for killing insects and other arthropods. Foggers are often used by consumers as a low cost alternative to professional pest control services.

Types of fogger:

SYFG-1

• Size(mm) 450 x 150 x 330 mm

• Fuel Liquefied butane gas

• Formuation tank capacity 2L (0.5gal)

• Weight(FULL) 4Kg

SYFG-2

• Size(mm) 230 x 1350 x 340 mm

• Fuel Liquefied butane gas

• Formation tank capacity 8.0L (2.1gal)

• Weight(Full) 9Kg

SYFG-3

• Size(mm) 460 x 1360 x 400mm

• Fuel Liquefied butane gas

• Formation tank capacity 15L (4gal)

• Weight(Full) 11.5Kg

Hose reel:

A Hose Reel is a cylindrical spindle made of either metal, fiberglass, or plastic and is used for storing a hose. The most common styles of hose reels are spring driven (which is self retracting), hand crank, or motor driven.

SYR-100

• MODEL SYR-100

• Hose Length(m) 30m

• Hose Size(mm) 13mm

• Net Weight(kg) 5.65Kg

SYR-101

• MODEL SYR-101

• Hose Length(m) 20m

• Hose Size(mm) 13mm

• Net Weight(kg) 4.2Kg

SYR-102

• MODEL SYR-102

• Hose Length(m) 50m

• Hose Size(mm) 13mm

• Net Weight(kg) 11.6Kg