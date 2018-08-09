Laxma Goud Paintings

The ever-enthusiastic artist Laxma Goud is known for his libidinal and surreal work of art, often reflecting the casual and organic mindsets of rural folks he has grown up with. Born in Nizampur in 1940s, he was influenced by folklores and rustic air, which is vividly noticed in his canvases. After completing his schoolings, he went to Government college of fine arts and architecture, Hyderabad to study diploma in drawing and printing. He eventually went ahead to study Printmaking in prestigious M S University, Baroda, it was here that he learnt the art of playing with myriad mediums and styles. His mentor K G Subramanyan inspired him to make indigenous work by staying close to his roots and encouraged him to work with different mediums. Being a versatile artist, he can work with oils, acrylic, water colours, pen, colour pencils, etching,gouache, glass painting or terracotta, bronze, clay for making sculptures, all so effortlessly.He served as a dean to now Sarojini Naidu school of Performing Arts, Fine Arts & Communication. He has a permanent gallery in Peabody Museum in Boston, USA. He is being bestowed with plethora of awards both at home and abroad along with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his contribution towards art. With career spanning 50 years, he has exhibited his work across the world, but his simplicity and child-like vigour to create exquisite paintings and sculptures always brings him back to his studio.