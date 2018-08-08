Whiskey Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

We have produced a new premium report Whiskey Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Whiskey. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Whiskey Market by product type (american whiskey, canadian whiskey, irish whiskey and scotch whiskey), application (bars, resturant, liquor stores, supermarkets, mini markets and online stores) through main geographies in the Global Whiskey Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Whiskey Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Whiskey Market are Asahi Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Breweries, Constellation Spirits, Distell Group, Gruppo Campari, Illva Saronno, John Distilleries and Molson Coors. According to report the global whiskey market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global whiskey market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type the global whiskey market is categorized into American whiskey, Canadian whisky, Irish whiskey and Scotch whiskey. Irish whiskey uses little or no peat, so there is usually no smokiness in these whiskies. Irish whiskey may contain a distillate of malt, a barley distillate and a portion of grain spirit. Irish whiskey is distilled three times. Like Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey must be matured for a legal minimum of three years. Canadian whiskeys are light in body and flavor and are always blends of both highly flavored and neutral grain whiskeys. They are made from mashes composed of combinations of corn, rye, wheat, and barley malt prepared according to the formula of the individual producer. Canadian whiskeys are usually aged for at least six years, and then reduced with water to an alcoholic content of about 45% by volume before bottling. On the basis of application the global whiskey market is categorized into bars & restaurant, liquor stores, supermarkets, mini markets and online stores.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024. The whiskeys produced in each country are distinctive in character because of differences in the method of production, the type and character of the cereal grains, and the quality and character of the water employed.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global whiskey market such as, Asahi Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Breweries, Constellation Spirits, Distell Group, Gruppo Campari, Illva Saronno, John Distilleries and Molson Coors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global whiskey market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of whiskey market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the whiskey market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the whiskey market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

