Sugar Substitutes : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2024

We have produced a new premium report Hydroponics Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Hydroponics. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Hydroponics Market by vegetable type (cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers), distribution channel (grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket)), farming type (indoor, outdoor farming) through main geographies in the Global Hydroponics Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Hydroponics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Hydroponics Market are American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Controls, Bright Farms, Circle Fresh Farms, Hydrofarm, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Lumigrow, Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Pegasus agritech, Terra Tech and Valoya. According to report the global hydroponics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global hydroponics market covers segments such as, vegetable type, distribution channel and farming type. On the basis of vegetable type the global hydroponics market is categorized into cucumber, lettuce, spinach, peppers and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global hydroponics market is categorized into grocery stores, unorganized small stores, whole food and specialty stores, modern trade (hypermarket/supermarket) and others. On the basis of farming type the global hydroponics market is categorized into indoor farming and outdoor farming.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. Among these Europe is the largest market that is implementing advanced techniques in hydroponics. Asia-Pacific forms the second-largest market for hydroponics, which is further expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hydroponics market such as, American Hydroponics, Inc., Argus Controls, Bright Farms, Circle Fresh Farms, Hydrofarm, Inc., Greentech Agro, Llc, Lumigrow, Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Pegasus agritech, Terra Tech and Valoya.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hydroponics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hydroponics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hydroponics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hydroponics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

