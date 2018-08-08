Sepsis Diagnostics Market Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global sepsis diagnostics market that anticipates steady growth for this market by the end of 2022. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow to the US $ 710 mn by the end of the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market structure until the end of the forecast period. Observing the factors affecting the market, this report analyzes the current market size and evaluates the scope and potential for future growth. This report provides the strategic profiling of the key players in this market and figures out their competencies. This reports tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D), and strategic alliances.

The global sepsis diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of end users, product type, technology, and lastly, region. On the basis of end users, this market has been segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals, pathology laboratories, specialty clinics, and others. Based on technology, the market segmentation comprises of biomarkers, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and others. Biomarkers are defined as naturally occurring characteristics, genes, or molecules that can help identify a particular pathological or physiological process, disease, etc. Immunoassay is a biochemical test that can measure the concentration or presence of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution via the use of an antibody (usually) or an antigen (sometimes). Molecular diagnostics is defined as a collection of techniques that are used for analyzing biological markers in the genome and proteome. The analysis is done by applying molecular biology to medical testing. Based on product types, the market has been segmented into kits, instruments, blood culture media and others. In blood culture, media blood tests are conducted to detect infections that are spreading through the bloodstream.

The global market for sepsis diagnostics is expected to reach USD 710 million by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%.

Key Players for Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The key players in the global sepsis diagnostics market include Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (Scotland), Becton – Dickinson and Company (USA), bioMérieux, Inc. (the USA), Cube Dx GmbH (Austria), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (USA), Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. (the USA), and T2 Biosystems, Inc. (USA).

Latest Industry News

An international group of researchers that includes Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (D-H) is claiming to have identified a simple blood test that might be capable of identifying patients at greatest risk of dying from sepsis. 31 JUL 2018

Australian molecular diagnostics startup AusDiagnostics is planning to enter the US infectious disease detection market. They are specialist in diagnosing various kinds of ailments like sepsis, genetic disorders, and sexually transmitted diseases. 20 JUL 2018

Regional Analysis for Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The regional segmentation of the global sepsis diagnostics market covers The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Currently, North America is the largest market for medical tourism in the world. The North American market for sepsis diagnostics is expected to reach the US $ 320 mn by the end of the forecast period. Due to technological advancement, high disposable income, and the availability of better medical facilities, North America is the bigger market than South America. Increasing healthcare expenditure, government aid to researches in the field of medical sciences and the presence of the key players in North America boosts the growth of the market in North America. Majority key players in this region are based in the United States of America (USA). In terms of cash, the North American market is expected to achieve magnificent growth by the end of the forecast period, and it is expected to be worth the US $ 320 mn.

Europe is the second largest market for sepsis diagnostics which is expected to grow significantly by the end of the forecast period. Due to reasons same as The Americas, Western Europe market is bigger than Eastern Europe. Maximum revenue for European market comes from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by rest of Europe.

According to the report, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in sepsis diagnostics market by the end of the forecast period. In this region, the technological advancement is picking up the pace, but it is yet to reach the level of North America and Europe. In this region, the biggest markets are China, India, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of Asia Pacific. MEA region is a small market due to political instability in most countries. Lack of technology and less investment in healthcare due to healthcare not being considered a priority by governments in this region are the reasons for limited facilities.

