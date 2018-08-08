Obesity Treatment Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Obesity Treatment Market – Overview

Obesity is a disorder characterized by an excessive amount of body fat. The medical condition not only generates cosmetic concerns but is also related to various diseases and health problems, including heart diseases, diabetes, and others. A variety of treatment options are available in the market for obesity treatment, which ranges from medications to surgeries. Growing obese population and increasing acceptance of bariatric surgeries are expected to be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. The Monash University stated that Australia recorded a burgeoning number of bariatric surgeries in 2015, accounting for approximately 15,000 procedures within the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising awareness, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of surgery followed by the risks of infection and anesthesia allergy and low healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. According to a study published in the Obesity Surgery Journal in 2017, the mean total cost for bariatric procedures such as gastric bypass or adjustable gastric banding was estimated to be around USD 14,389. The Global Obesity Treatment Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 16.7% during forecast period.

Obesity Treatment Market – Leading players

VIVUS, Inc. (U.S.), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Cousin Biotech (France), EnteroMedics, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), USGI Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Mediflex Surgical Products (U.S.), Covidien plc (Republic of Ireland), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and others.

Global Obesity Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global market for obesity treatment due to an increasing obese population and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector. Moreover, factors such as changing lifestyle, the presence of developed economies, and increasing healthcare expenditure boost the market within the Americas.

Europe follows the Americas and stands second in the global obesity treatment market. The availability of funds for research, growing obese population, and increasing adoption of bariatric surgeries within the region are estimated to drive the market within the region. As per the Eurostat in 2016, more than half of the adults, accounting for 51.6% of the total population living within the European Union were estimated to be overweight. On a regional basis, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market in developed economies such as Italy, the U.K., France, and others.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region and provides huge opportunities for the market growth. This can be attributed to the increasing obese population, continuously developing economies, and a growing healthcare sector within the region. From 2014–2015, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare stated that approximately two-thirds, i.e., 63% of the Australian population, aged 18 or more, were estimated to be overweight or obese.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global obesity treatment market due to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region. A majority of the market of the Middle East and Africa is estimated to be held by the Middle East.

Global Obesity Treatment – Market Segmentation

The global obesity treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into inactivity obesity, food obesity, anxiety obesity, venous obesity, atherogenic obesity, and gluten obesity. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into blood tests, physical examination, and others. The blood tests segment is sub-segmented into cholesterol test, liver function test, thyroid test, and others. The physical examination segment is sub-segmented into heart rate measurement, blood pressure measurement, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, lifestyle changes, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into orlistat, lorcaserin, phentermine and topiramate, liraglutide, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into gastric bypass surgery, Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB), gastric sleeve, biliopancreatic diversion, gastric sleeve, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Institutes

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

TOC of Obesity Treatment Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market Factor Analysis

TOC CONTINUED…

