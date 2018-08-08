Neurorehabilitation Devices Market will Reach USD 4 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Product and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global neurorehabilitation devices market are, Bioness Inc., Hocoma AG, Tyromotion GmbH, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Acquired by Abbott Laboratories Inc.), Medtronic plc, AlterG, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Biometrics Ltd, , Kinova Robotics, Saebo, Inc., Kinestica and Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Industry Trend Analysis:

The Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing incidence of neurological diseases such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer disease. The increasing incidence of stroke can also be attributed to the rising demand for neurorehabilitation devices.

The major market driving factors for the market of neurorehabilitation devices constitute the increasing cases of neurological disorders thereby resulting in disabilities and the complications attached with the same. One of the factors hampering the growth of the market industry of neurorehabilitation devices is the need of professionally trained and skilled people for correct operation and usage of the available devices.

Around one third of the total people suffering from stroke globally get permanent disability.10million people worldwide become victims of Parkinson’s disease every year. To add to the situation 2.5 million people are affected each year by multiple sclerosis. The numbers of stroke patients being 15 million in this respect too are a part of the statistics. This is why there is an increase in the demand for neurohab devices.

Market Segmentation- Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

By Product:

Non-Invasive Stimulators

Wearable Devices

Neurorobotics

Brain-computer Interface

By Application:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

Spinal Cord Injury

Cerebral Palsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Other Applications

By Region- Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Stroke is one of the major neurological disorders leading to physical disabilities among the patients. Typically there are two types of strokes viz. ischaemic strokes and hemorrhagic strokes. Ischaemic strokes occur due to cutting or blockage of blood supply to the brain. Hemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel ruptures within the brain or on its surface. Majority of the instances of strokes are ischaemic in nature. According to the stroke statistics published in January 2016 by the Stroke Association, UK, nearly 152,000 incidences of stroke are reported every year in the UK that is one incidence every 3 minutes and 27 seconds. Almost 17 million incidences of first-time occurrence of stroke are reported every year worldwide. With such significant incidence, the stroke segment is expected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

The future growth opportunities for global neurorehabilitation devices market lie in the development and commercialization of technologically advanced rehabilitation solutions specifically targeted towards treating distinct neurological disorders in a shorter time span with improved results. Increased investment in research and development activities by key market players will facilitate such product development.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest share of the global neurorehabilitation devices market in 2016 owing to factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing incidence of neurological disorders, especially stroke, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific neurorehabilitation devices market is expected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high incidence of neurological disorders resulting from road accidents and presence of highly unmet medical needs of the population in emerging countries such as India and China.

Some of The Key Questions Answered By The Report Are:

What was the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry Neurorehabilitation Devices Market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market competition?

