Film Capacitor Market Research Analysis, growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The film capacitor are electrical capacitors with an insulating plastic film, which has huge demand in industries. The prominent companies are concentrating to penetrate the new film capacitor products in the market. These products which can be further used in next-generation applications such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and others.

The global film capacitor market are bifurcated on the basis of type, applications, end- users and region. The types are segmented into AC film capacitors, DC film capacitors, power film capacitors and others. The applications are segmented into electronic circuits, radio frequency interference suppression film capacitors, lighting ballasts, damping capacitors, power film capacitors and others. The end users are segmented into automotive, industries, consumer electronics, power & utilities, government & defense and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of Film Capacitor Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in film capacitor market as it has huge demand in many sectors including automotive, defense, industries and others. The film capacitor market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for film capacitor market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming.

The global film capacitor market is expected to grow at USD ~2 Billion by 2023, at ~2 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Segments:

The global film capacitor system market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, application and region.

Global Film Capacitor System Market by Type:

AC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors

Power Film Capacitors

Others

Global Film Capacitor System Market by Application:

Electronic Circuits

Radio Frequency Interference Suppression Film Capacitors

Lighting Ballasts

Damping Capacitors

Power Film Capacitors

Others

Global Film Capacitor System Market by End Users:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power & Utilities

Government & Defense

Others

Global Film Capacitor System Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Key Players

The prominent players in the global film capacitor market are – Mitsubishi Shindoh Co., Ltd. (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Electro Technik Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Custom Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Aerovox Corporation (U.S.), Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. (U.S.), KEMET Corporation (U.S.), Nichicon Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Xiamen Faratronic Co. Ltd. (China), among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Film Capacitor Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Film Capacitor Market: By Application

1.3.3 Global Film Capacitor Market: By End User

1.3.4 Global Film Capacitor Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Application

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

