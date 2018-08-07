Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics for Winning Altech’s 2017 Sales Achievement Award

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 7, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded the 2017 Sales Achievement Award from Altech Corporation.

Future Electronics won the award in recognition of their excellent sales growth, which outpaced all other distributors in the electronic components industry and culminated in a record-setting sales year for the partnership.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication on behalf of Altech, and congratulated everyone who contributed to the win.

“We’re very pleased with the sales growth we achieved for Altech,” said Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Future Electronics. “We’re confident that we’ll see many more years of strong growth in our partnership.”

Altech Corporation is an established United States supplier of components and devices used in industrial control, instrumentation, medical and automation applications. Altech’s products meet UL and international standards, and all are RoHS and REACH compliant.

Robert Miller, President, founded the privately held company in 1968, and believes that his employees are the company’s greatest asset. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

###